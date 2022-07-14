NHIF man who died on Lang’ata Road had cheated death earlier at same spot

Reports have emerged that an auditor at the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) died on Monday night after he lost control of his car before it overturned on Lang’ata Road.

The man, identified as Kimulwon Chesaina, was heading home in his Mercedes-Benz W124 after having drinks with his friends in Otiende, Lang’ata sub-county, when he lost control of the vehicle, which flew over a trench, rolled and faced the opposite direction.

He was trapped in the car, which was badly damaged. He was unresponsive when he was removed.

A police officer at the scene said Chesaina was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

He was alone in the vehicle, police and witnesses said.

Journalist Odindo Ayieko has disclosed that the man with whom he was involved in a car accident almost three weeks ago at the same spot is the same one who died on Monday.

Mr Ayieko wrote on Facebook that Chesaina rammed into his car on Lang’ata Road after he joined the road without checking for oncoming vehicles.

“Three weeks ago, while I was driving downhill from Lang’ata to Nairobi West, I was involved in a road accident. The crash involved my car and a Mercedes-Benz, whose driver made a U-turn at the Uhuru Gardens turn area without looking at oncoming traffic. The driver accepted responsibility [for the accident] and has been repairing my car,” Mr Ayieko wrote.

“This morning (Tuesday, July 12), I called him to get an update on the repair work because he promised to do it over the weekend, but a police officer was calling me. Police told me that the man (Chesaina) was involved in a road accident on Monday night in the same area, but he did not survive this time.”

Speaking to a local publication, Mr Ayieko said he was saddened by Chesaina’s death.

Police said the accident is under investigation. Preliminary findings blamed speeding for the accident.

Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna has blamed crashes on Kenya’s roads to reckless driving.

Earlier this month, he said that as of June 27, 2,200 people had died across the country due to road accidents, representing a 10.5 percent increase from the 2,057 deaths recorded by the same date last year.

Mr Oguna said pedestrians were still the most vulnerable group of road users, with 816 dying as of June 25, a 20 percent increase from the 681 who died in the same period last year.

“Road accidents have rendered numerous families destitute because some of the victims are the sole breadwinners. In several other cases, family earnings are depleted to settle huge hospital bills,” Mr Oguna tweeted.