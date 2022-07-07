Expressway first death: James Njenga was expecting to be a dad

The Monday accident on the Nairobi Expressway at Mlolongo Toll Station rekindles the memory of another horror crash at the same spot less than two weeks ago in which a motorist died, leaving behind a young family.

James Njenga was returning home from Kitengela when his vehicle crashed at the entry to the expressway in Mlolongo on June 26.

He was buried last Friday in Ndeiya, Limuru Constituency, in Kiambu County.

He was a government valuer based in Marsabit, having graduated from the University of Nairobi with a degree in real estate management in 2018.

Wife adversely affected

“His wife is expectant and the news of the husband’s death has adversely affected her. She’s not ready to discuss the death of her husband,” a family friend told the Nation.

The expressway was officially opened by President Kenyatta on May 14.

Mr Kenyatta had, before the official launch of the road, allowed motorists to use it free of charge.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) said the accident was caused by a motorist who was driving at high speed while approaching the toll booth.