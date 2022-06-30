Crowd burns MP Chris Wamalwa's vehicle after driver kills woman in accident

An irate crowd on Wednesday set ablaze one of the campaign vehicles belonging to Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa after the driver killed a woman and injured a child in an accident.

The vehicle, with registration number KCH 053R, hit the woman, Florence Aponji Opondo, 54 who roasting maize besides the Kitale-webuye road while in the company of her child at 8pm.

The driver of the van identified Mohammed Mangwa sustained a fractured left leg and deep cuts on the mouth.

The Trans Nzoia county police Commander Jecinta Wesonga, confirming the incident told the Nation the driver lost control of the vehicle.

"He was driving from Webuye heading towards Kitale town general direction and upon reaching Kiminini trading centre near Total petrol station, he lost control and veered off the road knocking the woman and her child before plunging into a trench," she said.

The woman died on the spot while her child sustained injuries and was rushed to Kiminini Cottage Hospital.

Immediately after the accident, enraged members barricaded the busy Kiminini- Kitale highway before setting the accident vehicle on fire and it burnt to a shell. Efforts by police officers from the Kiminini police station to salvage the vehicle bore no fruit.

The campaign vehicles belonging to Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa burns after irate members of the public set it ablaze after an accident Photo credit: Courtesy

Four occupants of the vehicle managed to escape from the scene.

The county police boss cautioned members of the public against taking law into their own hands.

"Two wrongs don't make a right. Let the police do their work which they have been mandated by the law. I strongly urge the public to desist from the habit," warned Wesonga.

MP Wamalwa, who is eyeing the Trans Nzoia Governor's seat, confirmed the vehicle involved in the accident belonged to him.

The incident comes barely a week after another of his vehicles was involved in an accident in Naivasha.

He sent out his condolences to the family of the woman and called for speedy investigations.