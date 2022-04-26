Wetang’ula hits out at Raila for denying brother city ticket

Ford-Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula has accused Azimio One Kenya Coalition party chief Raila Odinga of unfairly denying his brother, Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi, the opportunity to run for the Nairobi governor’s seat.

Mr Wetang’ula described as wicked the decision to overlook Mr Wanyonyi and name former deputy governor Polycarp Igathe the Azimio contestant for the top city seat.

“God will punish you as those you hurt watch. Do you remember what he (Raila) did to Chris wamalwa and Cleophas Malala? This time round, the most popular candidate for the Nairobi governor’s post was Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi. But he has snatched the opportunity from him and given it to someone else, yet Tim is a person living with disability,” lamented Mr Wetang’ula.

In a deal brokered by Mr Odinga, Mr Wanyonyi was a while back prevailed upon to drop his gubernatorial ambition and instead defend his parliamentary seat.

“If he can do that to a PWD, how much more can he do to a normally abled person? It is a very wicked act, and God will punish you. The Mulembe community will not forgive you,” the Bungoma senator said.

Mr Wetang’ula was speaking on Tuesday at an event where he handed nomination certificates to Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka and Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa, who are eyeing the Bungoma and Trans Nzoia governor seats, respectively.

Four days ago, Mr Odinga announced that Mr Wanyonyi had decided to defend his Westlands MP seat.

Team Nairobi for Azimio

“Consultations have been going on for the past few days, and I’m happy to report that we have concluded and we’re ready now to unveil Team Nairobi for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya,” said Mr Odinga.

“The governorship candidate is going to be Mr Polycarp Igathe. He will be deputised by Prof Philip Kaloki. As you already know, other members of our coalition had expressed the desire to become governors; one of them is Timothy Wanyonyi. Wanyonyi has decided to step down from the governorship contest and go back and re-contest his seat as a member of the National Assembly for the Westlands Constituency,” added Mr Odinga.

The Westlands MP race now pits Mr Wanyonyi against former Law Society of Kenya president Nelson Havi of UDA, among other aspirants.

Mr Wetang’ula said the “betrayal” of his brother was akin to the former Prime Minister’s 2018 ‘Handshake’ with President Uhuru Kenyatta, adding that Mr Odinga had kept his partners in the National Super Alliance in the dark about the move.

“We only saw him smiling and shaking hands with the President on live television. He did not consult us, nor ask for our advice, yet we had endured the hot sun together and had our vehicles destroyed because of him. Now he is desperately looking for us, and we have told him it’s a little too late,” said Mr Wetang’ula, who said Kenya Kwanza alliance, of which he is a member, would save the country from “dynasties”.