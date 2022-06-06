Setback for Wangamati, Chongwony in running mates hitch, as Munyes cleared

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati has suffered a setback after his chosen running mate, Macleans Nangalama Sitati, resigned a day before their date with the electoral agency for clearance.

Mr Sitati bowed out on Monday, saying he made the decision after a group of Ford Kenya supporters complained to the Ethics and Anti- Corruption Commission (EACC) that he had not resigned as Tongaren constituency manager.

But he said that under the Parliamentary Service Commission, a constituency manager is not a State officer so he was not supposed to resign to contest in the election.

"A constituency manager is not a State officer who is supposed to resign. So taking my issue to the EACC is a pure witch-hunt," he complained.

But Mr Sitati, who is from the minority Tachoni clan, said he would still campaign for Mr Wangamati to ensure that he is reelected.

"I thank Mr Wangamati for picking me but let me allow him to look for another person to deputise him. But I am assuring him that I will traverse the county campaigning for him to be reelected and carry on with development,” he said.

Consequently, Mr Wangamati now had to get a new running mate before Monday midnight as he prepares for his date with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) at 9am on Tuesday.

Mr Maclean Sitati Nangalama at his Kamukuywa house on Monday after addressing journalists. He has stepped down as Governor Wycliffe Wangamati's running mate, citing intimidation from the Ford Kenya party. Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group

Speculation

However, speculation is rife that Mr Wangamati might have decided to drop Mr Nangalama on the grounds that he would not add any value to his reelection bid.

Observers said he would pick Mr Evans Murumba from Webuye East as his deputy.

So far, the IEBC has cleared Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka and his running mate Ms Janepher Mmbatiany (Ford Kenya) and businessman Zacharia Barasa with Kingsley Mutali Barasa (UDP).

Changwony's running mate

In Elgeyo Marakwet, independent governor hopeful Moses Changwony has suffered a setback after the IEBC failed to clear him to vie in the August 9 elections.

This is after the commission established that his running mate, Mr Benson Biwott, failed to resign at least six months before the election date.

“Despite failing to resign by February 9, as stipulated in law, the running mate is still also a member of a political party, thus disqualifying him. However, we have given Mr Changwony until Tuesday to find another running mate before he seeks clearance,” said Elgeyo Marakwet County Elections Manager Charles Mutai.

“In all other requirements, the aspirant met the stipulated rules and if he finds a suitable running mate before the end of Tuesday, he will be eligible to vie in the coming election.”

Mr Biwott was a nurses’ unionist in Elgeyo Marakwet, and the election manager said there was no evidence to show he had resigned as a civil servant.

Mr Changwony told the Nation he would get another running mate and seek clearance on Tuesday afternoon because he was determined to run for the seat.

“It is unfortunate my candidature was deferred because of the technicalities and I am still optimistic I will get another person with the requisite credentials and enable us to get clearance,” he said when he addressed his supporters in Iten.

“This county needs a socioeconomic revolution and it can only achieve [this] by experienced leaders who have the conviction to deliver to the people.”

Jonathan Bii Chelilim aka Koto Moja rides a horse after being cleared by IEBC to vie for the Uasin Gishu County gubernatorial seat on a UDA ticket on June 06, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Chelilim aka Koti Moja cleared

In Uasin Gishu, county election manager Irene Mutai cleared UDA candidate Jonathan Bii, aka Koti Moja, and his running mate Mr John Barorot and awarded them the certificate amid jubilation from his supporters who had gathered at the IEBC offices in Eldoret.

Mr Bii exuded confidence he would win the August elections and declared himself the horse in the contest, dismissing his opponents Mr Zedekiah Kiprop, alias Buzeki, (independent) and UDM’s Abraham Kirwa as political non-starters.

“I am grateful that we have received our certificate and the race is now clear. But I am the only horse in the contest and we already bolted,” said Mr Bii, who rode in on a horse to symbolise his candidacy.

“I have an elaborate plan that will cover all the sectors in the region, but more importantly let us maintain and preach peace throughout the election period.”

Munyes given greenlight

In Turkana, former Petroleum Cabinet Secretary John Munyes was cleared to take a second stab at the seat, alongside his running mate, county assembly Speaker Ekitela Lokaale, setting the stage for a duel with UDA’s John Lodepe and ODM’s Jeremiah Lomorukai.

Former Petroleum Cabinet Secretary John Munyes and his running mate Ekitela Lokaale receiving their clearance certificate from IEBC County Returning Officer Amos Obonyo at Turkana University College on June 6, 2022.

The duo, who will vie on a Jubilee ticket, were handed their clearance certificate by IEBC County Returning Officer Amos Obonyo at Turkana University College before they kicked off their campaigns in Lodwar.

This will be the second time Mr Munyes will be seeking the top seat in the county where more than 600,000 residents are facing starvation due to a prolonged drought.

In his first attempt, the pioneer Turkana senator received 53,306 votes against Governor Josphat Nanok, then of the Orange Democratic Movement, who garnered 73,913.

Despite contesting the results on the grounds that the election process was marred by irregularities, the High Court in Lodwar dismissed the petition, giving Mr Nanok a second term.

On Monday, he said that being cleared by the IEBC signalled a new beginning for a county administration that can tackle food insecurity and corruption.

"Turkana has for a long time been the face of starvation and suffering in Kenya. The journey towards changing the narrative [began] immediately after I was cleared," Mr Munyes said.

Mr Munyes said that he would bank on the cooperation of the Jubilee team that comprises Turkana South MP James Lomenen (senator), Susan Aletia (women representative) and parliamentary seat aspirants, Woman Rep Joyce Emanikor (Turkana Central), Philip Aemun (Turkana South) and Nicholas Ngikor (Turkana East), who, he said, have the concerns of locals at heart.

"My team is composed of servants committed to solving the problems of Turkana like water scarcity and insecurity," he said.

Mr Lokaale said they would conduct peaceful campaigns, urging the UDA camp not to use county government resources to campaign.

Natembeya raring to go

And in Trans Nzoia, the electoral commission cleared former Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya and his running mate Philomena Bineah to vie for the governor’s seat on a DAP-K ticket.

Former Rift Valley Commissioner George Natembeya, Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa (centre) and Natembeya's running mate Mrs Philomena Bineah Kapkory during presentation of documents to the IEBC on Monday 6 at Kitale National Museum. Photo credit: Gerald Bwisa | Nation Media Group

The duo appeared before County Returning Officer Mr John Lorionokou accompanied by Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, former cabinet minister Dr Noah Wekesa and Kiminini candidate Maurice Bisau.

Speaking soon after being cleared, Mr Natembeya asked his competitors to shun politics of intimation and insults in their campaigns.

"As DAP-K we are ready to follow the rules. We expect our competitors to follow the same and shun politics of division and chaos," said Mr Natembeya.

Winning team

Mr Wamalwa described the pair as the winning team and expressed confidence that Mr Natembeya will be the next governor of Trans Nzoia.

Thereafter, the former administrator led a convoy in Kitale town where he told hundreds of residents who had turned up to witness his clearance to expect better service and transformative economy.

Former Rift-Valley Commissioner George Natembeya cleared by IEBC at Kitale National Museum on Monday to contest for Trans Nzoia gubernatorial seat on a (DAP-K) ticket. Photo credit: Gerald Bwisa | Nation Media Group

Earlier, Natembeya and his DAP-K brigade had attended a church service at Immaculate Catholic Church conducted by Bishop Maurice Crowley.

Natembeya who is trying to clinch the Trans Nzoia governor’s seat for the first time, will face his main rival Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa (Kenya Kwanza). Mr Wamalwa will be presenting his documents toIEBC on Tuesday morning.

Others who have been cleared for the gubernatorial race are Jim Wakhungu Nduruchi (Independent), Prof Ben Wanjala (Independent) and Wycliffe Eshiwani (Independent).