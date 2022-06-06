Over 12 governors drop deputies ahead of polls

A majority of governors seeking re-election in the August 9 polls have dropped their deputies amid supremacy battles.

At least 12 county bosses have picked new running mates after “considering ethnic, clan and gender cards” to boost their chances.

In Nyeri, the power struggles between Governor Mutahi Kahiga and his deputy Caroline Karugu have forced the former to pick businessman David Kinarire as his running mate.

In Vihiga, Governor Wilber Ottichilo has picked Mr Wilberforce Kitiezo and dropped Mr Patrick Saisi. Mr Saisi, who has become extremely influential in county politics, is seeking to unseat his boss on The Equitable Party ticket.

In Taita Taveta, Governor Granton Samboja has also replaced Mr Majala Mlaghui with former Voi mayor Priscilla Mwangeka. Mr Samboja and Mr Mlaghui have had major differences since 2019.

In Wajir, Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud has named Mr Abdifatah Sheikh Mohamed Diriye as his running mate. The governor fell out with his deputy, Mr Ahmed Ali Muktar, who briefly took over the running of the county following his impeachment. Mr Muktar is set to face his boss on the ballot on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

In Kirinyaga, Governor Anne Waiguru has picked Mr James Kinyua Mutugi, ending his frosty relationship with his deputy Peter Ndambiri. Ms Waiguru is in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance of Deputy President William Ruto while Mr Ndamiri backs the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition. Ms Waiguru described Mr Mutugi as a hard-working individual who had served the county in various capacities.

“A number of governors were at loggerheads with their deputies. Polls gave governors the perfect opportunity to get rid of ambitious or recalcitrant deputies,” said Prof XN Iraki of the University of Nairobi.

He, however, said the decision to drop the deputies may work against the county bosses.

“The voters might see governors as ungrateful to their deputies or using them as scapegoats for their failures,” he added.

Prof Edward Kisiangani, a political analyst, said the dropping of deputy governors was necessitated by political realignments.

“Some adjustments have been done within their respective coalitions but from a different political party. Some governors mistreated their deputies that they cannot work together anymore,” he said.

Governance expert Javas Bigambo said some deputy governors are politically aggressive, making them a threat to their bosses. Many governors, he added, prefer weak individuals that have no influence.

In Nyandarua, Governor Francis Kimemia has replaced his deputy, Ms Cicilia Mbuthia, with Mr Isaac Gitura. West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo has settled on Mr Simon Koudomuk Kachapin, ending his relationship with Dr Nicholas Atudonyang.

In Nakuru, Governor Lee Kinyanjui has dropped Mr Erick Korir and picked former Nakuru West parliamentary aspirant Franciscar Kamuren. Kiambu Governor James Nyoro has dropped Dr Joyce Ngugi for Dr June Njambi Waweru.

Governors Wycliffe Wangamati (Bungoma) Ndiritu Muriithi (Laikipia) and Stanley Kiptis (Baringo) have replaced their deputies.