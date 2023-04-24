New push to safeguard rights of children in digital space

ChildFund and the African Union (AU) signed a memorandum of understanding yesterday in a push to protect children in the digital space.

The agreement, which was signed at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, will see the two organisations push for policies and laws to deter sexual exploitation and abuse of children through the internet.

The agreement will also see the two organisations advocate for AU member states to establish legal frameworks to protect the rights of children online.

Speaking during the signing, Ambassador Minata Samate Cessouma, the AU Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, explained that the AU intends to curb the “growing negative influence of online exploitation and abuse of children across Africa”.

ChildFund Africa Regional Director Chege Ngugi said internet access has exposed children to more dangers online, as compared to giving them access to educational opportunities and health information.

He urged parents, teachers, policy makers, technology companies, governments and law enforcement agencies to work together to protect children.

The United Nations states that while using the internet, children and young people are at risk of encountering hate speech and violent content, ‘including messages that incite self-harm and even suicide’, and that young users are ‘vulnerable to recruitment by extremist and terrorist groups’. They are also exposed to disinformation.

“Most alarming is the threat of online sexual exploitation and abuse. It has never been easier for child sex offenders to contact their potential victims, share imagery and encourage others to commit offences. Some 80% of children in 25 countries report feeling in danger of sexual abuse or exploitation online.”

Children can also be put at risk when tech companies breach their privacy to collect data for marketing purposes. Child-targeted marketing through apps —and the excessive screen time it often results in — can compromise a child’s healthy development.