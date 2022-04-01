Ndichu brothers deny assault and malicious damage charges

Mr Paul and Edward Ndichu have both pleaded not guilty to assault and malicious damage charges filed against them at Kibera Law Courts.

The brothers denied all the charges and were released by Kibera Chief Magistrate Ann Mwangi on a Sh100,000 bond or a cash bail of the same amount.

The court heard that Mr Paul Ndichu assaulted Cheryl Murgor and Stephanie Murgor causing them bodily harm at the Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi.

Mr Paul Ndichu also allegedly assaulted Mr Patrick Koech at the same location, day and time.

According to the charge sheet read in court, the duo jointly destroyed motor vehicle side mirrors valued at Sh87,000, property belonging to Mr Samuel Ramdas.

Mr Edward Ndichu was charged with assaulting Mr Ramdas at the time of the incident.