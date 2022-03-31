Court issues warrant of arrest for Ndichu brothers

A Nairobi court has issued a warrant of arrest against brothers Paul and Eddie Ndichu for disobeying a court order.

Mr Paul Ndichu failed to appear in court for the third time while his brother Edward Ndichu has failed to appear for the fourth time.

Mr Paul Ndichu who was charged with assaulting five people, including a woman, and causing malicious damage to property denied the charges and was released on a Sh 100,000 cash bail or bond.

Mr Eddie Ndichu is yet to respond to the charges filed against him and failed to appear for the third time last week saying he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Anne Mwangi, their defence asked for a further mention date stating that their lawyer Mr Njenga Nyenge was preoccupied by a different matter at the High Court.

However, the prosecutor asked that the file to be placed aside until 11 am when Mr Nyenge would have finished with his matter but the lawyer holding brief for Mr Nyenge insisted on a different mention date.

Ms Mwangi then issued a warrant of arrest for each of the brothers for failing to appear despite an order requiring them to be in court today.