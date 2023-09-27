Nairobi Hospital Finance boss murder: Girl,16, locked up for 21 days

A court has allowed police to detain the main suspect in the stabbing death of Nairobi Hospital Finance chief Eric Maigo pending investigations.

The the 16-year-old suspect (name withheld for ethical and legal reasons) will be in police custody for 21 days.

A detective involved in the matter on Wednesday said that they believed that the minor did not act alone, and want her to give more information that might lead to the arrest of other suspects.

“She has been arraigned in court because the state wants to seek orders to hold her for the next three weeks,” said the officer who spoke in confidence as he is not authorised to speak to issue media briefs.

The teenager, who has been on the run since Maigo was found dead on September 15, was cornered in Kibera slums by detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Following her arrest on Tuesday evening, Nairobi County police boss Adamson Bungei said she spent the night at Muthaiga Police Station but was to be transferred to Kilimani Police Station.

Police say the girl sat for Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams in an approved school located in Dagoretti, Nairobi County.

She was named as the main suspect by the police after she was captured on CCTV footage escaping from Maigo’s home located in Woodley Estate by scaling the perimeter wall.

Detectives then kicked off investigations into the matter after traced her to Bombolulu in Kibra Sub-County, where they found blood stained clothes that she allegedly wore on the day Maigo was killed.