Muturi rejects Gedi's 'evidence' linking Ruto to land grabbing

National Assembly Speaker Justine Muturi on Tuesday threw out documents tabled by Wajir woman representative Fatuma Gedi alleging that Deputy President William Ruto is a land grabber.

Mr Muturi in his communication to the House pointed out that the documents are not admissible and that Ms Gedi failed to substantiate her allegations.

The Speaker ordered the Clerk of the National Assembly to immediately expunge from parliamentary records the documents tabled.

“I rule that the documents are inadmissible for failure to meet the threshold set by the rules of admissibility,” Speaker Muturi said.

“In view of the foregoing, the matter is spent in terms of Standing Order (91) and there shall be no further substantiation by the Member or debate on it,” he added.

Speaker Muturi noted that the documents tabled by Ms Gedi consisted of newspaper print outs, photographs, uncertified court judgments, uncertified papers and a self-written statement which are not admissible in the House.

“I note that the court judgment did not bear any certification and the documents tabled did not also relate to the claims made before the House hence their content lacks a nexus with the claims she had made in the House,” Mr Muturi said.

The speaker cautioned lawmakers against making claims or allegations in the House that the claimant cannot substantiate.

Last month in a heated house session, Ms Gedi claimed that the Deputy President is a serial known land grabber in the country. She undertook to provide evidence to back her allegations warning the public that Kenyans are not under his hands.

“It is in the public domain including court orders where one William Ruto grabbed land including Lang’ata primary school and I have no apology to make on that as I can provide the details. I can give the records, you have a corrupt presidential candidate,” Ms Gedi told DP allies in the chambers.

“Give me two days and I will provide details on how DP Ruto has grabbed land in this country,” Ms Gedi added just before the House proceeded to recess last month.