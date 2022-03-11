Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe during the interview in his office at Afya House on March 9, 2022.

| Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Mutahi Kagwe: I have dealt with the Afya House cartels

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

Mutahi Kagwe was appointed Health Cabinet Secretary at a time Afya House was rocked by scandals and struggling with a crisis of confidence.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.