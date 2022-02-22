Jail Kagwe for disobeying court orders, say Kemsa staff

Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe in Mombasa on January 4, 2022. 

Photo credit: Winnie Atieno | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Some 70 employees of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) have urged the High Court to commit Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe to civil jail for contempt of court.

