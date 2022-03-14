Burnt tankers

A man views the two tankers that were involved in an accident in Mukhonje along the Webuye-Eldoret highway on March 12, 2022.

| Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Mukhonje: Sleepy market claiming lives through accidents

logo

By  Benson Amadala

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • A boda boda rider was burnt to death on Saturday after two fuel tankers burst into flames at Mukhonje.
  • One of the tankers rammed the one ahead of it after the driver lost control as the vehicle descended the steep section of the road.

Wycliffe Nyota, a trader at Mukhonje market along the Webuye-Eldoret is counting himself lucky to be a live after two fuel tankers exploded next to his shop and caught fire on Saturday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.