Boy recounts how he survived tanker crash that killed four

Brian Elaki, 12, sent by his mother to buy items for supper, had just arrived at Mukhonje market, about 50 metres from their rental house, before a fuel tanker exploded nearby on Thursday.

Four people died in the road accident on the Eldoret-Webuye highway that involved several vehicles when the fuel tanker veered off the road, ploughed into a matatu and crashed into a power transformer before bursting into flames on August 26, 2021.

"I had just arrived from school and my mother asked me to go buy vegetables for supper. My friend, a neighbour, decided to accompany me to the market," Brian said Friday from his hospital bed.

The Class Seven pupil at Maturu Primary School in Lugari, Kakamega County, was knocked down by the matatu and suffered broken limbs and a spinal cord injury.

Hospital closed

He said the last thing he remembers was being assisted by two people who took him to Pioneer Hospital. But they found the hospital had been closed and he was rushed to Webuye County Hospital.

He said it was a miracle that he survived the accident, which happened before he could buy the vegetables.

"As my friend and I were still talking beside the road, we saw the matatu coming towards us at a high speed. We decided to run for our lives in separate ways," he said.

Brian said he could not remember where his friend dashed to as he recalls people scattering for safety.

Knocked by matatu

The matatu came towards him and knocked him down and he lost consciousness.

He lay on the ground in pain and saw a truck hit the matatu before it hit an electricity pole and exploded.

Four people were killed and several others injured in the crash that left locals in shock.

Brian’s mother Beatrice Elaki said her son had just arrived from school when she sent him to the market.

"I told my son, ‘Go buy sukuma wiki since you people don't like murenda.’ After about 30 minutes, his sister arrived and told me that a fuel tanker had just exploded at the market," she said.

Sheer luck

Ms Elaki said that judging from the damage the fire caused, it was only by sheer luck that her son survived.

"When I came outside I saw a huge ball of fire and dark smoke. I asked his siblings where Brian was and they said he was outside and that he could be among the people at the scene of the accident," she said.

A short time later, a woman told her that her son was among those injured and had been rushed to hospital in Webuye.

"I was so shocked that I almost fainted, telling myself that my son had gone to buy supper and not to die," she said.

She immediately went to the hospital, where she said she spent the night praying for her son.

"My pressure shot up and doctors here decided to give me medication. I am still not feeling well," she said.

Driver seriously injured

In the male ward, beside Brian, lay Moses Mukangai, the driver of the matatu, who was seriously injured.

Mr Mukangai suffered severe burns and broken bones. He could not speak when the Nation visited him.

His wife, Phanice Mukangai, said he had just parked the vehicle to pick up a passenger when the truck hit it from behind.

She said her husband suffered burns on both hands and an injury to his head.

Ms Mukangai said her husband, the family’s breadwinner, has worked as a matatu driver for over 12 years and has never been involved in an accident.

Six casualties

Catherine Nasaba, the Webuye County Hospital nurse-in-charge, said they received six casualties from the accident at about 6pm. They were in a critical condition but their situation had improved.

She also said four of the patients, who were admitted to the male ward, had severe burns, and head injuries and soft tissue injuries.

She said Brian had a fracture in his lower limb but he was stable.

One patient, who was in a critical condition, was referred to Kakamega General Hospital while the others were treated and discharged.

She said the hospital lacks enough equipment to treat patients with severe burns and pleaded with the relevant authorities to intervene and help.

No burns unit

"If we can have a burns unit we will be able to manage the many patients we receive from accidents and other incidents here," she said.

She also said the hospital lacks a high dependency unit.

"We also received four dead bodies that came in later, with three having been burned beyond recognition," she said.

One body had been identified, she said, while the other three were awaiting DNA tests.

The family of Samuel Ndinyo, who hails from Lugulu and was doing construction work at Mukhonje, was in agony as he was among those burned beyond recognition.

His father Wanakacha Ndinyo said they were saddened by the death of their only son.