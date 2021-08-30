Boy recounts how he survived tanker crash that killed four

Brian Elaki at Webuye County Hospital

Beatrice Elaki sits beside her son, Brian Elaki, at Webuye County Hospital where he is recuperating after he was injured in the Mukhonje tanker crash which killed four people on August 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Brian Ojamaa | Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Brian Elaki, 12, sent by his mother to buy items for supper, had just arrived at Mukhonje market, about 50 metres from their rental house, before a fuel tanker exploded nearby on Thursday.

