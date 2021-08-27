Four killed in Kakamega fuel tanker crash

Residents watched helplessly as the fire spread to nearby shops and burnt goods of undetermined value.

By  Benson Amadala

Four people died after a fuel tanker veered off the road, ploughed into a matatu and crashed into a power transformer before bursting into flames at Mukhonje along the Eldoret-Webuye road on Thursday.

