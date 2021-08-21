Six killed in Webuye-Eldoret road accident

Six people have been killed and several others injured in a road accident at Kaburengu Bridge on the Webuye-Eldoret highway.

The 10am Saturday accident involved multiple vehicles including a fuel tanker, a lorry, a saloon car, a Probox car and a pick up. All the six were in the Pro-box car which was heading to Malava from Eldoret, were burnt beyond recognition.

Bungoma East traffic police boss Idris Halkaalno said the accident occurred after the driver of the lorry, which was transporting murram to Uganda, lost control of the vehicle and hit a saloon car and burst into flames before landing on the bank of River Nzoia. The saloon car rammed on a pick up before it hit the Probox car.

Mr Halkaalno urged motorists plying the route to be cautious while approaching the area which has been marked a blackspot.