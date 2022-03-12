Boda boda rider burns to death in tanker accident

Burning tankers

The scene at Mukhonje trading centre aaccident on the Eldoret-Webuye road on March 12, 2022. 

Photo credit: Pool
logo

By  Benson Amadala

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The fire spread to nearby shops and other buildings, destroying property.
  • Eyewitnesses said one of the fuel tankers was speeding and rammed the one ahead.

A boda boda rider was burnt to death on Saturday after two fuel tankers burst into flames at Mukhonje trading centre on the Eldoret-Webuye road.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.