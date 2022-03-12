Boda boda rider burns to death in tanker accident

A boda boda rider was burnt to death on Saturday after two fuel tankers burst into flames at Mukhonje trading centre on the Eldoret-Webuye road.

The tankers were headed towards Webuye. A truck transporting building blocks caught fire and was burnt after one of the tankers rammed the one ahead of it, causing the inferno around 6pm.

The accident happened on the scene of last year’s grisly road crash that involved a truck and a matatu and in which seven people died.

During yesterday’s accident, the fire spread to nearby shops and other buildings, destroying property.

Bumps have been erected on the stretch, but truck drivers still approach the steep section at high speed, causing accidents.

Eyewitnesses said one of the fuel tankers was speeding and rammed the one ahead after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

“There was a loud explosion followed by an inferno, which spread quickly and burnt a truck and a border rider,” said a witness on the spot.

The fate of the two truck drivers remained unclear as fire fighters from West Kenya Sugar and Butali Sugar firms battled to put out the fire.

Matete sub-county police commander Gifinalis Barasa said: “The fire is huge and we can do nothing about it until fire fighters arrive and help contain the inferno.”