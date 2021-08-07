Siaya fuel tanker explosion: Leaders blame Kenha as 19 victims buried

Malanga fuel tragedy

Members of the public at Yala Sub-County Hospital mortuary in Siaya County on August 6, 2021, to collect bodies of relatives who died in the Malanga fuel tanker explosion for burial.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Politicians led by Governor Rasanga, Dr George Jalang’o Midiwo and North Gem MCA Nick Ocholla say authorities are to blame for the tragedy.

It was a day of pain compounded by tough statements to authorities as 19 victims of the Malanga fuel tanker explosion were finally laid to rest.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.