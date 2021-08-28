Sidindi survivor
For victims of Sidindi fuel tanker explosion, 23 years can’t heal scars

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The injured were mainly residents of Sidindi, Sinywago, and Rambo and Mlaha villages.
  • Families of the victims claim all they got was some money from fundraisers held after the accident happened.

The scars on Alfred Ombus Oruko’s leg and arms remind him of an incident from 23 years ago that will forever remain etched in his mind.

