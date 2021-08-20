Court of Appeal judges
File | Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Much-awaited BBI ruling to be delivered today

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • President Kenyatta filed a personal appeal against the judgment, possibly to save himself from litigations on the alleged violation of the Constitution.
  • Among the notable changes that President Kenyatta and his allies wanted to achieve through the BBI is expansion of the Executive.

The Court of Appeal is today set to determine whether the High Court was correct in declaring that President Uhuru Kenyatta has no legal authority to spearhead amendments of the Constitution through a popular initiative.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.