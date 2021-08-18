Raila: We won't take BBI case to Supreme Court if we lose appeal

Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga who has ruled out taking the BBI case to the Supreme Court should the Court of Appeal uphold the High Court ruling on the same.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Opposition chief Raila Odinga has ruled out taking the BBI case to the Supreme Court should the Court of Appeal uphold the High Court ruling, saying his focus is now on winning the 2022 presidential election.

