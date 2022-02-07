Breaking News: Government workers eying political seats to resign by tomorrow

Lapsset site in Kililana, Lamu

Workers employed by China Communications Construction Company at Lapsset site in Kililana, Lamu. Parliament now wants the government to disclose the names and directors of all China state owned companies awarded multibillion shilling projects in.

| File | Nation Media Group

Parliament seek details of Chinese firms awarded state contracts

By  David Mwere

Parliament now wants the government to disclose the names and directors of all China state owned companies awarded multibillion shilling projects in the country under the Transport, Energy and ICT ministries. 

