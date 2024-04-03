Parliament

MPs plot to seize control of Sh96bn roads budget

A past sitting at the National Assembly.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Ndegwa

Nation Media group

What you need to know:

  • Sh96.7bn will be disbursed to five agencies under the State Department for Roads.
  • The 47 county governments are responsible for county roads (Classes D and below).

