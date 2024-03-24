Road crash

Genesis of Kenya’s deadly road accidents

The wreckage of vehicles in a road crash involving a Kenyatta University bus and a truck at Maungu area on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway. The crash claimed the lives of 11 students.

Photo credit: Lucy Mwanjala | Nation Media Group
logo (12)

By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • According to NTSA, more than 700 Kenyans have died in road accidents this year.
  • NTSA is mandated with the inspection of vehicles, licensing drivers and monitoring roads.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Braz Menezes: Man at the heart of Nairobi's architecture

  2. PREMIUM Puzzle over Sh20b NHIF payments delay

  3. PREMIUM Kiraitu Murungi and his happiness club

    Kiraitu Murungi

  4. PREMIUM Why Kenya is at the centre of militarisation of Horn of Africa

    US at Manda Bay