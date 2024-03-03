Changamwe roundabout Interchange

Irregular Sh25bn road cash use puts NLC, KeNHA on spot

Workers at the site of a bridge under construction at the Changamwe roundabout Interchange on June 30, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu queried the value for money in implementing the project by the Kenya National Highways Authority.
  • There was also lack of documentation on the involvement of the State Department for roads before the signing of the financial agreements.

