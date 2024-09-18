MPs demand answers on Wajir MCA's disappearance

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki is expected to brief Parliament on Thursday afternoon on the disappearance of Della Ward County Assembly member, Yussuf Hussein.

Mr Hussein was reportedly intercepted by two unmarked vehicles near Enterprise Road in Nairobi and has not been seen since.

His disappearance was reported to Makadara Police Station under case number 86/13/09/2024, but efforts by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to trace his whereabouts have been unsuccessful.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan raised the matter in Parliament on Wednesday morning during the morning sitting, calling on the minister to provide details of the missing MCA to Parliament.

Mr Keynan wants Prof Kindiki to explain the circumstances under which Mr Hussein was abducted and the status of investigations into his mysterious disappearance.

Prof Kindiki will also brief the MPs on the steps taken by the relevant government security agencies to ensure that the missing MCA is located and reunited with his family.

The MPs are also seeking answers from Prof Kindiki on the security measures taken by the government to ensure the safety of all leaders to protect them from possible incidents of kidnapping and other forms of violence.

"The disappearance of Mr Hussein is worrying and alarming and is causing pain and distress not only to the residents of Della Ward but also to his family, all of whom continue to live in fear and uncertainty," said Mr Keynan.

"All indications are that Mr Hussein is being held by the security services, can you assure us that he will be produced alive as we await the statement this afternoon? He asked.

Mr Keynan said the security of every Kenyan is guaranteed in the Constitution, hence it is the cardinal duty of government agencies to make efforts and inform the family of the MCA's whereabouts.

Lawmakers, who weighed in on the matter, urged Prof Kindiki to widen the scope and also provide an update on other Kenyans, who have been missing for the past six weeks.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo said it was sad that an elected leader was missing, but expressed disappointment that three other Kenyans were also missing and despite a court order to Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli to disclose their whereabouts, the order was ignored.

"While we are worried about the missing leader, let us not be seen to take action when a leader is missing. Let it be clear that no Kenyan should go missing, so the statement should cover all other Kenyans who have been missing for the past six weeks," said Dr Amollo.

Dr Amollo was referring to activist Bob Njagi and brothers Jamil and Aslay Longton, who disappeared without trace on August 19, with reports suggesting they were forcibly abducted by unknown assailants, believed to be government agents, following recent anti-government demonstrations.

Mr Masengeli has failed to appear in court seven times to disclose the whereabouts of the three missing persons in Kitengela.

Deputy Majority Leader Owen Baya said the Speaker should use his powers to summon Prof Kithure to the House to provide answers on the missing MCA.

"It pains me even though I have never met this man, I don't know him but he is a leader in this country and he needs to be treated at that level, if we don't take this seriously it will happen to one of us in this house. This government needs to take this very seriously," Mr Baya said.

Majority Chief Whip Sylvanus Osoro said the issue of disappearances in the country was worrying and called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to provide answers on the matter.

Mr Osoro told the House how his driver's daughter was picked up by unknown people in unmarked vehicles on the streets of Kisii last month and has not been found.