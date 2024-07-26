Ex-Isiolo North MP Abdi Tepo in gun drama during arrest, fake dollars recovered

Former Isiolo North Member of Parliament Abdi Tepo was arrested on Thursday, July 25, afternoon after he allegedly shot at Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officials.

Mr Tepo allegedly attempted to shoot at the EACC officials who are currently investigating corruption at the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

The Nation has established that the former lawmaker was also questioned at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters on Kiambu Road.

"He is currently being grilled at the DCI headquarters and it has been established that his licence to hold a firearm has already expired," said an officer privy to the ongoing investigations.

According to the EACC, the commission is currently investigating how a company called Beirut Pharmacy embezzled public funds amounting to Sh199 million. This allegedly happened between 2021 and 2023.

Mr Tepo was not a person of interest in the ongoing investigation, but his wife, Ms Halima Gura Roka, who is a quality assurance officer at NHIF, was.

When EACC officers entered his compound at Greenspark Estate in Nairobi County, Mr Tepo came out and shot at them.

Mr Eric Ngumbi, the EACC head of communications, said once the officers managed to gain access to the house, they recovered a number of exhibits including a Ceska pistol with serial number C561078 with an expired firearms licence.

The EACC officers also recovered two briefcases containing counterfeit dollars, estimated to be in the hundreds of millions, and various chemicals.

The chemicals are believed to be those used in the making of counterfeit dollars.

"The fake dollars and items have been handed over to the Officer Commanding Station at the EACC for the purpose of progressing a criminal case against the two individuals," Mr Ngumbi said.

He said the search also yielded some other useful information that would assist the NHIF investigations.

The exhibits include; original pre-approved NHIF claim forms, patient lists, bank transaction slips, property ownership and electronic gadgets.

Others whose residences were searched and recorded statements regarding the NHIF corruption case include; Beirut directors identified as Mr Yussuf Maalim Haret, Mr Mohamed Bare Abdille, Ms Virginia Nduku Ngemu and Mr Ubah Hussein Abdi.





Others are Mr Oscar Mburu Murigi - Beirut Hospital Administrator and Mr Amran Mohammed Ali, the NHIF Eastleigh Branch Manager.



















































