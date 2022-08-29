Police summon Kitui East MP over gun saga during polls

Kitui Rural parliamentary seat polls was marred with incidents of violence and low voter turn.

On Monday evening, police were looking for Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai over a shooting incident which left an opponent Militonic Kitute injured and several vehicles vandalised.

The MP is alleged to have confronted Mr Kitute at Delta Petrol Station on the outskirts of Kitui town where he drew his gun and fired at his car-flattening the four tyres, in the Sunday night incident.

The car's window glasses and windscreen were also shattered.

Mr Kitute who was the Wiper Party candidate for Kitui East in the last election but lost to Mr Mbai, was stabbed on his left hand in the confrontation. He's admitted at Kitui Level Four Hospital.

County Director of Criminal Investigations Aggrey Okoth told the Nation that they had summoned the MP- a former Administration Police officer, for questioning over the shooting drama.

The election - a political duel between Charles Mutisya Nyamai of UDA and incumbent David Boni Mwalika (Wiper Party) registered low voter turnout.

By 2pm, a spot check by the Nation showed that most polling stations especially those in Kisasi and Mbitini wards, only less than 40 percent of voters had turned up.

For instance, at Mbitini polling station which has 1,294 registered voters, only about 500 had voted, according to the presiding officers.

But the voter turnout was slightly higher in Yatta/Kwa Vonza and Kanyangi ward.

The constituency has 55,000 registered voters with four electoral wards, Yatta (18,020), Kanyangi (11,092), Kisasi (13,840) and Mbitini (12,048).

Mr Nyamai hails from Yatta side while Mr Mwalika comes from Kisasi region.

Attempted arson

In another incident, police are investigating an attempted arson on a house belonging to a supporter of UDA party in Mbitini area by unknown people.

Kisasi sub-county Police boss Michael Owaga confirmed that his team is investigating the incident. No one was hurt in the night attack.

The house belongs to James Nzau, a businessman who vied and lost the Mbitini ward sea. Mr Nzau has been campaigning for Mr Nyamai-the UDA candidate.