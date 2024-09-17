MCAs condemn abduction of their colleague from Wajir on Nairobi streets

County Assemblies Forum (CAF), an umbrella body of ward representatives, has demanded immediate investigation into the disappearance of their colleague from Wajir County.

The MCAs condemned the abduction of Della ward MCA Yussuf Hussein Ahmed which happened on Friday, September 13 along Enterprise Road, Nairobi County.

CAF Chairperson Philemon Sabulei said that the abduction of Mr Yussuf has raised many questions and marks a disturbing escalation in the insecurity faced by elected representatives across the counties.

“CAF calls upon the National Police Service and all relevant authorities to conduct an urgent investigation into the whereabouts of Yussuf Hussein,” Mr Sabulei said.

Safely of missing MCA's family

Mr Sabulein said that if the MCA was facing any lawful concerns regarding his conduct, due process should be followed as stipulated in Article 49 of the Constitution, which guarantees the rights of arrested persons.

“Extrajudicial actions such as abduction have no place in our constitutional democracy. The County Assemblies Forum remains committed to safeguarding the interests and security of all county leaders,” said Mr Sabulei.

“We urge swift action to bring Yussuf Hussein back safely to his family and community,” he said.

Earlier on, Members of Wajir County Assembly asked the security agencies to find their colleague Mr Yussuf.

The missing MCA, who is also the Minority Whip in the County Assembly, was riding in a taxi when he was allegedly abducted.

MCA's disappearance

Wajir County Assembly Speaker said that the incident has left them in fear and that his family and ward residents have the right to know where their MCA is.

“We are not privy to any ongoing investigations or statements recorded by the missing member or any criminal offence committed by him,” County Speaker said.

Their remarks were echoed by Eldas MP Adan Keynan and his Isiolo South counterpart Mohamed Tubi who expressed their concerns over the security of leaders in the country.

This is the latest case of abduction in the country following similar cases that were widely reported during the anti-government protests.