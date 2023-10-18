MP Patrick Makau police summoned for questioning over Mavoko land

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has summoned Mavoko MP Patrick Makau alongside several senior police officers for questioning over the controversial East African Portland Cement Company (EAPCC) land where demolitions are ongoing.

Apparently bowing to public pressure to prosecute culprits behind the land scam, the DCI has summoned 30 people, including the MP and top police chiefs who have served in Mavoko Sub-county since 2014, as well as officials from the Ministry of Lands, to appear at its Kiambu Road headquarters today.

“The DCI is aware of the recent High Court ruling on EAPCC, which confirmed its ownership of the disputed Mavoko land. There is credible information that some of the people being evicted ... are innocent buyers who fell victim to the fraudsters,” DCI said in a statement. Mr Makau topped the list of those summoned. Insisting on his innocence yesterday, the MP pledged to honour the summons, saying, he would be vindicated.

“I can assure you that the investigations will vindicate me,” he told Nation during an interview.

Mr Makau had attempted to address the evictees on Monday but was chased away by police officers who tear-gassed him. He condemned the incident.

Also summoned are former deputy police commissioners Charles Wambugu, David Juma and Geoffrey Omondi. Former Mavoko Sub-County Police Commanders Kizito Mutoro, Sharma Wario and Samuel Mukuusi will also be questioned, as will former DCI bosses Joseph Mumira, Martin Korongo and Vincent Kipkorir. Ms Cecilia Mbete Nzioka, the Athi River chief, has also been summoned.

Nation understands that officers at the Athi River Police Station are taking statements from willing victims with a view to arresting culprits in the saga.

The DCI also called on evictees to come forward with documents proving purchase and payments as well as certificates showing ownership of the plots.

“We will be working round the clock to take statements from all aggrieved Kenyans who may have been cheated out of their money. Rest assured that this exercise will culminate in action against these fraudsters,” the DCI further said. The agency assured potential informants that the matter will be dealt with in a very confidential manner.

A detective attached to the DCI and who is aware of the ongoing investigations but spoke to Nation in confidence as he is not authorised to speak to the press, said the officers will shed light on what they did when they received complaints about land issues in Athi River.

“They are supposed to shed light on what efforts they made when they received persistent complaints that the land was being grabbed,” said the source.

Nation has also established that the EAPCC had raised concerns with the police that the land was being grabbed but no effort was made to stop the process and take action against the suspected land-grabbers.

Complaints have been made continuously to officials since 2015, but sale of the land has continued unabated, with hired goons ready to attack anyone who they felt would interfere with their work.

Three land registrars were also summoned — Charles Kipkirui Ngetich, SC Njoroge and GG Gachihi. Others are officials of the Aimi Ma Lukenya Society, which sold the land. They include Mr Julius Mutie Mutua (chairman), Mr Pascal Kiseli Basilio Mungui (treasurer), Mr Alex Kyalo Mutemi (secretary) and Mr Jonathan Mutisya Muinde (organising secretary).

Others are Mr Mutua Kathungu, Mr Wilson Munguti, Mr Ben Muemi, Mr Omar Shurie, Mr Ben Mulei, Mr Nicodemus Mulei, Mr Anthony Muthoka, Mr Titus Munywoki, Mr Philip Kilonzo and Mr Chris Ougo.