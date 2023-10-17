Shock as Portland Cement puts land up for sale amid demolitions

On Tuesday, Kenyans were surprised to wake up to learn that the East African Portland Cement Company had put some of its land up for sale.

This comes amid ongoing demolitions in Mavoko, Machakos County, where hundreds of innocent people had built their homes on land they bought without knowing it had been grabbed.

According to the advertisement published in the Daily Nation newspaper on Tuesday, the company was selling plots of land in Mavoko, which are plots LR NO. 8784/144,145 & 653.

The company stated that priority is being offered to parties currently occupying portions of the said plots and those in the said situation have been advised to make their claim within 14 days from the date of the notice.

At the expiration of this notice, all unclaimed portions will be offered to the general public on a "willing buyer, willing seller" basis. A site office has been set up and an office for this purpose is also available at the premises of EAPC Plc along Namanga Road," the company said.

However, the move has caused an uproar among Kenyans who have expressed their disappointment to the company.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna accused the government of poor planning that led to the loss of millions of innocent people who invested in Mavoko.

"This is what you get when you have crooks who are also incompetent running the government," Mr. Sifuna said in a post on his X account.

"I don't understand," media personality Lindah Ogutu also expressed confusion over the advertisement.

"See now, whatever amount they put on these plots, they will get buyers because the 'buyers' have seen the seriousness of their intention to get the land back. Very good negotiating tactics. The only sad part is that they had to destroy some houses to show their power," @rcnjuguna wrote.

However, Portland clarified that the land to be sold is different from the ones that were grabbed, which are LR.NOS. 10424, 7813/1, 8784//4, 8786, 337/194, 337/195, located in Athi River, Mavoko Constituency.

The demolition was widely criticised by leaders from the affected areas, including Machakos County Governor Wavinya Ndeti, who accused the government of failing to notify the affected people.