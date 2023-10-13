Bulldozers descend on palatial homes in Mavoko after Ruto gives green light

Demolitions of dozens of homes, schools, churches erected illegally on East African Portland Cement property in Mavoko sub-county began in earnest on Friday afternoon shortly after President William Ruto said land grabbers would be evicted from the land.

Speaking at the Export Processing Zone (EPZ), when he officially opened a new pharmaceuticals company, President Ruto said land grabbers who had seized the land would be kicked out to pave the way for EPZ Zone expansion.

"I thank the court for the ruling on the land. Criminals who have grabbed land will be evicted immediately. The government will buy part of the land to expand EPZ Zone. We want to use the land to create jobs," President Ruto said.

After a protracted court battle, East African Portland Cement has been declared the legal owner of the land that has been illegally occupied by land grabbers for more than 10 years.

On October 9, 2023 at Machakos Court, Lady Justice A. Nyukuri ruled that the plaintiff's suit stands dismissed and struck out with costs to the defendant.

The prime land in question (LR.No 10424), located along Mombasa Road, South of Athi River Township in Machakos County, measures approximately 4,298 acres.

It has been at the center of a dispute between the giant cement maker and squatters who started invading the land after EAPC finished its mining operations on the land about 10 years ago.

Through ELC case No.74 of 2014 as consolidated with Petition No.10 of 2018, Aimi Ma Lukenya Society officials had sued EAPCC seeking a declaration of ownership and permanent injunction against the cement processor from dealing with the land until the matter is fully heard and determined by the Court.

According to court documents, the society had produced a fake title deed with entry No. 7, claiming the land was transferred to Aimi Ma Lukenya Society on May 20, 1980, when the society was not in existence since records at the Registrar of Societies show that the Society was registered on 25th September,2014.

In her ruling, the presiding judge noted that the plaintiff had failed to physically serve the amended pleadings to all the Defendants within 21 days as ordered by the Court on May 17, 2023. The judge had cautioned the plaintiff that failure to do so would lead to striking out of the case.

Moments after President Ruto made the remarks, more than 20 heavy machinery, under the security of armed GSU officers, began flattening permanent and temporary structures on the prime land.

Police officers condoned off all entries to the land along Mombasa Road to keep off the homeowners, who watched from a distance as their properties were brought down.

"We were duped by the government. have lost all my pension. I will never recover from this," said Nancy Nduku, 60, whose maisonette was flattened.

Families whose homes were flattened will now spend the night in the cold.

A senior police officer who spoke to the Nation in confidence said all structures on the land will be demolished.