More men go for Covid-19 vaccines as inoculation bid gets off to a slow start

Covid-19 vaccine

A medic administers a Covid-19 vaccine at the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council headquarters in Nairobi on March 31. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Elizabeth Merab

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The three counties share 21,000 doses against a population of 3,075,949.
  • Nairobi County accounts for 31 percent of all vaccinated cases after inoculating 74,394 people.

More men than women have been vaccinated against Covid-19 although the uptake is slow nearly a month into the roll out.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Israel President taps Netanyahu to try to form govt

  2. Suluhu orders Information ministry to lift ban on media outlets

  3. Tanzania to re-evaluate position on Covid-19

  4. Putin signs law allowing him to serve two more terms

  5. PRIME Uhuru succession: Why 2022 is a do-or-die

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.