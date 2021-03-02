Is the Covid-19 vaccine safe for you?

Covid-19 vaccine

With nearly four million confirmed cases across the continent, the authors of the study said the relative lack of research on Africa or authored by Africans added to the growing body of "evidence of coloniality in global health research and decision-making".

What you need to know:

  • Vaccine development is in five phases:
  • Phase 1: Discovery research. Takes 2 to 5 years. Up to 100 potential vaccines are developed.
  • Phase 2: Preclinical trials. Takes about 2 years. Vaccines are narrowed down to about 20 potential vaccines
  • Phase 3: Clinical development. This stage has 3 phases.
  • Phase 4: Regulatory review and approval. Takes 1 to 2 years.
  • Phase 5: Mass manufacturing and delivery.

When Kenya rolled out a mass vaccination campaign to protect women against cervical cancer in October 2019, Zipporah Amisi was determined to prevent her 10-year-old daughter from getting the jab.

