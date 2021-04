Where to get the Covid-19 vaccine jab in Kenya

Much like the rest of the world, Kenyans are excited about the availability Covid-19 vaccines in the hopes getting the jab will reduce possibility of serious illness in the event that they contract the deadly virus.

There are already two vaccines in the market: the government is offering the Oxford-AstraZeneca drug for free in several public and private hospitals while the Russia-made Sputnik V vaccine is available in various private facilities for a fee. In a news briefing last week, however, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced that the government has banned importation, distribution and administration of vaccines by the private sector, which leaves the fate of the Sputnik V vaccine in the Kenyan market uncertain.

That said, should you decide to go for either of the two vaccines, here are more than 600 health centres where you can get them:

AstraZeneca vaccine

Nairobi County

Kenyatta University Teaching Refferal and Research Hospital

Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital - Embakasi

Mutuini Sub-District Hospital

Mathari Hospital

Kenyatta National Hospital

Moi Air Base Hospital

Pumwani Maternity Hospital

National Spinal Injury Hospital

Memorial Hospital

Mbagathi District Hospital

Nairobi Adventist Hospital

Better Living Hospital

Ruaraka Uhai Neema Hospital

St Francis Community Hospital (Kasarani)

The Mater Misericordiae Hospital

Jamaa Mission Hospital

Jumuia Hospital Huruma

Coptic Hospital

St Mary's Mission Hospital

Mediheal Hospital Parklands

Garden Specialist Hospital

Health Gate Hospital

RFH Specialist Hospital

Radiant Group Of Hospitals Kasarani Sportsview

Mediheal Hospital Eastleigh

Drive-In Nursing Hospital-Ruaraka

The Nairobi Hospital Warwick Outpatient Center

Bristol Park Hospital Utawala

Radiant Hospital Kasarani Annex

South C Hospital Limited(South C)

Lions Sightfirst Eye Hospital

Melchizedek Hospital Karen

The Mater Hospital (Westlands)

Mariakani Cottage Hospital Utawala

Juja Road Hospital (Nairobi)

Ladnan Hospital

St Louis Community Hospital

Bristal Park Hospital

South B Hospital Ltd

St Mac's Hospital

Nairobi Womens Hospital Adams

Nairobi Hospital

MP Shah Hospital (Westlands)

Meridian Equator Hospital

Mariakani Cottage Hospital Ltd

St Francis Com Hospital

Umoja Hospital

Mother & Child Hospital

Dorkcare Nursing Home

Langata Hospital

Kayole Hospital

The Karen Hospital

Gertrudes Childrens Hospital

Guru Nanak Hospital

Huruma Maternity Hospital

Compassionate Hospital

Avenue Hospital

Aga Khan Hospital

Nairobi Womens Hospital (Hurlingham) 13117 Private

Melchezedek Hospital

Radiant Pangani Hospital

Nairobi West Hospital

Metropolitan Hospital Nairobi

Nairobi South Hospital

Kiambu County

ACK Emmanuel Mission Hospital

Oasis Mission Hospital

Holy family catholic hospital githunguri

Kalimoni Hospital (Ruiru)

Neema Hospital (Ruiru)

Nazareth Hospital (Ruiru)

Cure (AIC) International Hospital

Kalimoni Mission Hospital (Juja)

Mary Help of The Sick Hospital

Kikuyu (PCEA) Hospital

Nazareth Hospital

St Mulumba Mission Hospital

Kijabe (AIC) Hospital

Immaculate Heart Hospital Kereita

Immaculate Heart of Mary Hospital

Wangige Sub-County Hospital

Nyathuna Level 4 Hospital

JKUAT Hospital

Kihara Sub County Hospital

Igegania Sub-District Hospital

Gatundu District Hospital

Lari Hospital

Thika Level 5 Hospital

Tigoni District Hospital

Ruiru Sub-County Hospital

Kiambu County Referal Hospital

Karuri Level 4 Hospital

Lusigetti Sub-county Hospital

Kigumo Level 4 hospital

Life Point Hospital

Oakwood Hospital

Thika Nursing Hospital

St Joel Community Hospital

Wendo Hospital Gatukuyu

St.Marys Mother & Child Hospital (Kiambu Town )

Kabete Gardens Hospital

Arise Hospital Limited

Juja Modern Hospital & Maternity

Caritas community hospital

Avenue Hospital Thika 226 Radiant Group of Hospital (Kiambu)

St.Teresa Hospital Kiambu

St Marks Hospital

St Judes Nursing Home Hospital

Mercylight Hospital

Central Memorial Hospital

Naidu Hospital

Kahawa Wendani Hospital

Eddiana Hospital

Vineyard Hospital

Ruiru Hospital Limited

Mt Sinai Nursing Home

Caritas community hospital (Township)

Thika Nursing Home

Machakos County

Mwala Level 4

Kathiani Level 4

Muuma Andu Level 4

Athi River Level 4 11936 Public 134 Kangundo Kangundo Level 4

Matuu Level 4

Masinga Level

Nguluni Level

Mutuini Level

Mutyambua Subcounty Hospital (Level IV)

Mukuyuni Subcounty Hospital (Level IV)

Tawa Subcounty Hospital (Level IV)

Matiliku Subcounty Hospital (Level IV)

Makindu Subcounty Hospital (Level IV)

Mbooni Subcounty Hospital (Level IV)

Kisau Subcounty Hospital (Level IV)

Sultan Hamud Subcounty Hospital (Level IV)

Makueni County Referral Hospital (Level V)

Nakuru County

Bahati District Hospital

Optimum Current Health Care Hospital

Mediheal Hospital (Nakuru) Annex

Soin sub county hospital

St Joseph RiftValley Hospital

Gilgil Military Regional Hospital

Elburgon Sub-District Hospital

Mirugi Kariuki Sub County Hospital

Bondeni Sub County Hospital

Mediheal Hospital Nakuru

Baraka Maternity Home

Naivasha District Hospital

Kabazi Sub County Hospital

Nairobi Women hospital - Nakuru CBD

Subukia Sub County Hospital

Langa Langa Hospital

Polyclinic Hospital

Sunrise Evans Hospital

Nakuru Provincial General Hospital

Gilgil Sub County Hospital

Olenguruone Sub-District Hospital

Keringet Sub County Hospital

Nakuru Nursing Home

Molo District Hospital

Njoro Subcounty Hospital

Annex Hospital (Nakuru)

Nakuru War Memorial Hospital

The Karen Hospital Limited (Naivasha)

St Mary's Hospital

Egerton University

Nairobi Women's Hospital

Valley Hospital

Alexandria Cancer Centre & Palliative care Hospital

Mercy Mission Hospital - Annex Nakuru

Kajiado County

Kajiado County Referral Hospital

Loitokitok Sub-County Hospital

Kitengela Sub-County Hospital

Ngong Sub-County Hospital

Ongata Rongai Sub-County Hospital

Mombasa County

Coast General Teaching and Referal Hospital

Port Reitz Hospital

Tudor Sub County Hospital

Likoni Sub County Hospital

Aga Khan Hospital Mombasa

Mombasa Hospital

Pandya Memorial Hospital

Jocham Hospital

Premiere Hospital

Kwale County

Msambweni CRH

Kwale Sub County Hospital

Kinango Sub County Hospital

Samburu Sub County Hospital

Diani Beach Hospital

Kinondo Hospital

Kilifi County

Kilifi county hospital

Malindi sub county hospital

Mariakani sub county hospital

Bamba sub county hospital

Jibana sub county hospital

Tawfiq hospital

Meridian hospital

Star hospital

Afya hospital

Josmori hospital

Mariakani military hospital

Swiss hospital

Watamu hospital

Tana River County

Hola County Referral hospital

Ngao Sub county hospital

32 Bura Sub County hospital

Lamu County

Lamu Refferal Hospital

Faza Sub County Hospital

Mpeketoni Sub County Hospital

Taita Taveta County

Moi County Refferal Hospital

Mwatate Sub County Hospital

Wesu Sub County Hospital

Taveta Sub County Hospital

St Joseph Shelter of Hope

River Jordan Medical Centre

Garissa County

Dadaab Sub-County Hospital

Balambala Sub-District Hospital

Ijara District Hospital - Masalani

Modogashe Sub-County Hospital

Bura District Hospital

Hulugho Sub County Hospital

Iftin Sub-District Hospital

Garissa County Referral Hospital

Ifo Hospital

MSF Dagahaley Main Hospital

Hagadera Hospital

Medina Hospital

Wajir County

Eldas Sub County Hospital

Tarbaj Sub County Hospital

Wajir County Referral Hoaspital

Bute Sub County Hospital

Habaswein Sub County Hospital

Griftu Sub County Hospital

Mandera County

Mandera County Referral Hospital

Subcounty Hospital

Mandera West Sub county Hospital

Lafey sub county Hospital

Mandera Central Sub County Hospital

Banissa Sub county Hospital

Kutulo Sub county Hospital

Laisamis Sub county Referral Hospital(Marsabit South)

Marsabit County

Moyale Sub county Referral Hospital 12544 Public

Marsabit County Referral Hospital 12472 Public

Kalacha Sub County Referral Hospital (Chalbi) 12142 Public

Catholic Hospital Laisamis 16215 FBO

Ismc Hospital 12066 Private

Sololo Mission Hospital 12739 FBO

Isiolo County

Isiolo County Referral Hospital

Garbatulla Sub County Hospital

Merti Sub County Hospital

Meru County

Mikumbune Sub-District Hospital 12526 Public

Muthara Sub-District Hospital

Cottolengo Mission Hospital

Nyambene District Hospital

Mikinduri Sub-District Hospital

Consolata Mission Hospital (Nkubu)

Githongo District Hospital

Giaki Sub-District Hospital

Kangeta Health Centre

Imenti South Kanyakine District Hospital

Buuri St Theresa Hospital (Kiirua)

Kinoro Sub-District Hospital

Mbeu Sub-District Hospital

Maua Methodist Hospital

Mutuati Sub-County Hospital

St Ann Hospital

Buuri Timau Sub-County Hospital

St John of God Hospital Tigania

Miathene District Hospital

Tharaka Nithi County

96 Chuka county referral hospital

97 PCEA Chogoria hospital

98 Magutuni sub-county hospital

99 Tharaka subcounty hospital

100 Komarock Modern hospital

101 Kibung'a hospital

102 Gatunga hospital

103 st Orsola Hospital

Embu County

Embu Level 5 hospital

Runyejes Level 4 hospital

Mbeere Level 4 hospital

Ishiara Level 4 hospital

Embu Children's Hospital Tenri

Consolata Kyeni Mission Hospital

Kitui County

Neema Hospital Ltd. Annex

The Kitui Family Care Hospital

Zombe Sub-County Hospital

Katulani Sub-County Hospital (Kitui)

Mutomo Sub-County Hospital

Mutitu Sub-County Hospital

Muthale Mission Hospital

Migwani Sub-County Hospital

Kitui County Referral Hospital

Jordan Hospital

Our Lady of Lourdes Mutomo Hospital

Kauwi Sub-County Hospital

Ikanga Sub-County Hospital

Ikutha Sub-County Hospital

Kyuso Sub-County Hospital

Mwingi Sub-County Hospital

Kanyangi Sub-County Hospital

Neema Hospital

Tseikuru Sub-County Hospital

Nuu Sub-County Hospital

Makueni County

Kibwezi Subcounty Hospital (IV)

Kambu Subcounty Hospital (IV)

Mtito Andei Subcounty Hospital (IV)

Kilungu Subcounty Hospital (IV)

Kikoko Mission Hospital (IV)

Ralpha Hospital

Royal Star Hospital

Ponya Hospital

Kilome Nursing Home

Mulatya Memorial Hospital

Nyandarua County

JM Kariuki County Referral Hospital

Engineer County Hospital

North Kinangop Catholic Hospital

The Pine Hospital

Pinnacle Flyover Hospital

Nyeri County

Nyeri County Referral Hospital

KNH Annex

Mt Kenya Hospital

Kirinyaga County

Kerugoya county referral hospital

Our Lady of Roudes Mwea Mission Hospital

Kimbimbi Sub-county Hospital

Sagana Sub-county hospital

Kianyaga Sub-county hospital

ACK Mt Kenya Hospital

Kerugoya Medical Centre

Mwea Medical Centre

Murang'a County

Murang'a County Referral Hospital

Muriranjas Sub-county Hospital

Family Heritage Hospital

Kangema Sub-county Hospital

Maragua Sub-county Hospital

Kenol Hospital

Kirwara Sub-county Hospital

Kandara Sub-county Hospital

Githumu Hospital

Gaichanjiru Hospital

Kigumo Sub-county Hospital

Kiria-Ini Mission Hospital

Turkana County

Lodwar County Referral Hospital

Lopiding Sub-county Hospital

Lokitaung Sub-county Hospital

Kapedo Sub-county Hospital

Kakuma Sub-county Hospital

Lorugum Sub-county Hospital

Kanamkemer Sub-county Hospital

Katilu sub county Hospital

Lokichar Sub-county Hospital

Lokori Sub-county Hospital

Elelea Sub-county Hospital

Kaikor Sub-county Hospital

Kakuma Mission Hospital

Ammusait General Hospital

West Pokot County

Kapenguria County Referral Hospital

Sigor Sub-county hospital

Chepareria Sub-county hospital

Kacheliba Sub-county hospital

Ortum Mission Hospital

Samburu County

Samburu Central Samburu County Referral Hospital

Tranz Nzoia County

Kitale County Hospital

Mt Elgon Hospital

Kwanza Sub-county hospital

Endebess Sub-county hospital

Matunda Sub-county hospital

Cherengany Sub-county hospital

Kapsara Sub-county hospital

Saboti Sub-county hospital

Uasin Gishu County

Kapseret Kapteldon Sub county Hospital 14779 Public

Kesses Kesses Sub County Hospital 14841 Public

Soy Ziwa Sub County Hospital 15788 Public

Ainabkoi Burnt Forest Sub County Hospital 16347 Public

Turbo Turbo Sub County Hospital 15753 Public

Moiben Moiben Sub County Hospital 15206 Public

Moiben Uasin gishu district Hospital 15758 Public

Turbo Huruma Sub County Hospital 14555 Public

Ainabkoi Mediheal Hospital-Eldoret 15167 Private

Ainabkoi Moi Teaching & Referral Hospital Public

Ainabkoi Eldoret Hospital 14435 Private

Turbo Moi Barracks-Eldoret Military

Elgeyo Marakwet County

Keiyo North Iten County Referral Hospital

Nandi County

Kapsabet county referral hospital

Nandi Hills County hospital

Kaptumo sub county hospital

Meteitei sub county hospital

Kabiyet sub county hospital

Chepterwai sub county hospital

Mosoriot sub county hospital

Baringo County

Kabarnet Bliss Medical Center

Mogotio Sub-County Hospital Baringo

Marigat Sub District Hospital

Mercy Hospital

Baringo County Refferal Hospital

Chemolingot District Hospital

Eldama Ravine District Hospital

Kabartonjo Referral Hospital

Tangulbei Sub county Hospital

Laikipia County

Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital

298 Nyahururu County Referral Hospital

Narok County

Narok County Referal Hospital

Lolgorian Sub District Hospital

Baraka Hospital

The Shepherd Hospital Limited

Narok Cottage Hospital

Medicatia Hospital

Ololulunga District Hospital

Transmara West Sub County Hospital

St Joseph Hospital

Kericho County

Kapkatet Sub County Hospital

AIC Litein Hospital

St Gabriel Hospital

Roret Sub County Hospital

Sigowet Sub County Hospiotal

Sosiot SCH

Kericho County Referral Hospital

Kericho Nursing Home

Siloam Hospital

St Leonards Hospital

UTK Central Hospital

Green View Hospital

Londiani Hospital

Kipkelion Sub County Hospital

Fort Ternan SCH

Kipchimchim Hospital

Bomet County

Bomet East Longisa County referral Hospital

Kakamega County

Kakamega General and Referral Hospital

Likuyani Sub County Hospital

Lumakanda County Hospital

Malava County Hospital

Shinyalu Model Health Centre

Iguhu County Hospital

Khwiseo Health Centre

Butere County Hospital

Matungu Sub County Hospital

Navakholo Sub County Hospital

Mumias West Sub County Hospital

Shianda Health Centre

Vihiga County

Hamisi sub county hospital

Sabatia sub county hosp

Lemuhaya subcounty hospital

Kaimosi mission

Coptic mission hospital

Sabatia Eye Hospital

Bungoma Hospital

Bungoma county referral hospital

Bumula subcounty hospital

Kimilili subcounty hospital

Chwele subcounty hospital

Mt Elgon subcounty hospital

Sinoko subcounty hospital

Naitiri sucounty hospital

Cheptais subcounty hospital

Sirisia subcounty hospital

Bokoli subcounty hospital

Webuye county hospital

Lugulu Mission Hospital

St Damiano mission hospital

Elgon view hospital

Bungoma west hospital

Lifecare hospital

Fountain health care

Korry family hospital

Khalaba medical centre

Dreamland medical centre

Busia County

Busia County Referral Hospital

Port Victoria Sub County Hospital

Khunyangu Sub County Hospital

Nambale Sub County Hospital

Sio Port Sub County Hospital

Holy Family Nangina Mission Hospital

Teso North Sub County Hospital

Alupe Sub County Hospital

Siaya County

Ambira Sub-County Hospital

Bondo County Referral Hospital

Got Agulu Sub-District Hospital

Rwambwa Sub-county Hospital

Siaya County Referral Hospital

Madiany Sub County Hospital

Sigomere Sub County Hospital

Uyawi ACH

Ukwala SCH

Gem Yala SCH

Matibabu Ukwala Clinic (Hospital)

Sagam Community Hospital

Sega Cottage Hospital

Sega Mission Hospital

Siaya Medical Centre

St Elizabeth Lwak Mission Health Centre

Bama Hospital

Dolphil Nursing & Maternity Home

Inuka Hospital & Maternity Home

Kisumu County

Migosi Sub County Hospital

Kisumu County Referral Hospital

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital

Lumumba Health Centre

Gita Sub-county Hospital

Nyahera Sub-County Hospital

Chulaimbo County Hospital

Ober Kamoth Sub county Hospital

Ojola Sub County Hospital

Kombewa County Hospital

Miranga Sub District Hospital

Manyuanda Health Centre

Muhoroni County Hospital

Nyang'oma Sub County Hospital

Masogo Sub County Hospital

Nyakach County Hospital

Katito Sub County Hospital

Sondu Sub County Hospital

Nyamarimba Sub County Hospital

Ahero County Hospital

Nyangande Sub-County Hospital

Rabuor Sub-county Hospital

Avenue Hospital Kisumu

Aga Khan Hospital (Kisumu)

Nightingale Milimani Hospital

St. Elizabeth chiga

Maseno Mission

St Jairus

Portflorence

Koru Mission

St Vincent Depaul

Nyabondo Mission

Awasi Mission Hospital

Ahero medical clinic

Homa Bay County

St Lawrence Hospital

Mbita Sub-County Hospital

Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital

Kabondo Sub-County Hospital

Nyandiwa Level IV Hospital

Nyangiela Sub District

Magunga Level IV Hospital

Ogongo Sub-County Hospital

Asumbi Mission Hospital

Marindi Sub County Referral Hospital

Suba Sub-Couty Hospital

Sori Lakeside Hospital (Sindo)

Kendu Sub-District Hospital

Kendu Adventist Hospital

Ndhiwa Sub-District Hospital

Rachuonyo District Hospital

Kisegi Sub-District Hospital

Matata Nursing Hospital

Rangwe Sub-District Hospital

Kandiege Sub-District Hospital

Migori County

Migori county referral hospital

Uriri subcounty hospital

Oyani subcounty hospital

Othoro subcounty hospital

Awendo subcounty hospital

Rongo subcounty hospital

Nyamaraga sub county hospital

Macalder subcounty hospital

Karungu subcounty hospital

Muhuru sub county hospital

Isebania subcounty hospital

Kehancha subcounty hospital

Kegonga subcounty hospital

Ntimaru sub county hospital

St. Josephs mission

St. Camillus sori

Sori lake side hospital

Rapcom hospital

Royal hospital

Akidiva memorial hospital

Samjomen hospital

Ojele memorial hospital

Lwala Community Hospital

Neocare memorial hospital

Ulanda mission hospital

Wima Hospital

Enockhan Hospital

Pastor Machaje Hospital

Lenmek Hospital Rongo Annex

St Akidiva Mindira Hospital - Mabera

Kisii County

Nyamache Sub County Refferal Hospital

Nyacheki Sub Couny Hospital

Kenyenya Sub Count Referral Hospital

Gucha Sub County Referral Hospital

Misesi Sub County Hospital

Iyabe Sub County Referral Hospital

Nyamagundo Sub County Hospital

Bonchari Marble Hospital

Marani Sub County Referral Hospital

Getembe Kenyara Hospital

Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital

Iranda Sub County Referral Hospital

Mediforte Hospital LTD

Care and Cure Hospital

The Nairobi Family Hospital

Oasis Specialist Hospital

Nyangena Hospital

Ram Hospital

Getembe Hospital

Bosongo Hospital

Hema Hospital

Keumbu Sub County Referral Hospital

Ibeno Sub County Hospital

Christamarrianne Hospital

Nyanchwa Adventist Hospital

Gesusu Sub County Refferal Hospital

Masimba Sub County Hospital

Ibacho Sub County Hospital

Nyamasibi Sub County Hospital

St Cathrine Ichuni Mission Hospital

Nduru Sub County Referral Hospital

Etago Sub County Hospital

Tabaka Mission Hospital

Nyamira County

Manga District Hospital

Holsoms Nursing Home

Nyangena Sub District Hospital (Manga)

Nyamira County Refferal Hospital

Oasis Maternity and Nursing Home

Kinara Hospital

Nyamusi Sub-District Hospital

Ekerenyo Sub-District Hospital

Esani Sub-District Hospital

Gesima Sub-County Hospital

Masaba District Hospital

Kijauri Sub County Hospital

Nyansiongo Nursing Home

Sputnik V vaccination centres

A health worker holds a package containing five doses of the Sputnik V vaccine. Photo credit: Juan Mabromata | AFP

Embu County

Bliss Medical Centre

Kakamega County

Bliss Medical Centre

Kisumu County

Inuka Hospital

Bliss Medical Centre

Kiambu County

Medicross Medical

Nairobi County

Bliss Medical Centre- Embakasi, Westlands, College House CBD

Apple + Senses (SVG Healthcare LTD)

Dorkcare Health Service

South B Hospital

Houghton Medical Centre

Quiver Medical Centre

Reliance Hospital

Nakuru County

Medicross Medical

Nyeri County

Bliss medical centre

Uasin Gishu County

Medicross Medical - Eldoret