State bans importation of vaccines as 1,851 more test positive

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe during a media briefing at Afya House on April 2, 2021 where announced that the government has banned the importation of Covid-19 vaccines by private companies.

By  Amina Wako  &  Hellen Shikanda

What you need to know:

  • Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that 363 more patients have recovered from the virus.
  • Ministry also reported 19 more deaths in the last 24 hours, which have pushed cumulative fatalities in the country to 2,186.

The government has banned the importation, distribution and administration of vaccines by the private sector, citing transparency issues.

