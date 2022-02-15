paracetamol painkiller

Experts are now warning that misuse of, and addiction to paracetamol can cause life threatening conditions.

Misuse of paracetamol causes stroke and high blood pressure

By  Angela Oketch

It is a household drug for many Kenyans. We take it for all manner of pains — headache, toothache, relieving high temperatures in children and for flu and colds.

