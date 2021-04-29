Meticulous wordsmith Philip Ochieng’s alluring legacy

Philip Ochieng

Philip Ochieng during the launch of his biography written by  Liz Gitonga-Wanjohi at The Stanley on August 21, 2015. The veteran journalist died on Tuesday evening.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group 

By  Khakhudu Agunda

What you need to know:

  • Whenever Ochieng put his mind to something, he did with unparalleled commitment and finesse.
  • Besides regular columns, he would churn out well-researched articles on any of his pet subjects.

Philip Ochieng, the veteran journalist, who died on Tuesday evening, was a meticulous professional. He had an amazing grasp of the English language and enjoyed getting to the roots and origins of English words in French, German, Latin and even Dholuo. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Zimbabwe journalist in court victory over tweet-linked arrest

  2. PRIME Irony of prestigious engineering courses as thousands of graduates remain jobless

  3. William and Kate celebrate 10 years of marriage

  4. PRIME 6,000 list on first day as hitches hit land system

  5. Health ministry investigates toxic HIV drugs

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.