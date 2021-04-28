Philip Ochieng, famous editor, writer, dies aged 83

  • The 83-year-old died at his home in Awendo, Migori County on Tuesday night.
  • Mr Ochieng’ attended the prestigious Alliance High School before proceeding to the US for further studies.

Philip Ochieng, a celebrated wordsmith, editor, columnist and author, whose stylish journalism captured the imaginations of readers for nearly five decades, died on Tuesday evening in Awendo. He was 83.

