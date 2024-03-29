Baraka

Meet Baraka the blind rhino as he navigates life

Baraka the blind rhino at Ol Pejeta Conservancy. 

Photo credit: Lilys Njeru | Nation Media Group
By  Mercy Chelangat

What you need to know:

  • This is the story of Baraka the blind Rhino, who lives in Ol Pejeta Conservancy.
  • He is a black rhino, who lives in an enclosure for his safety due to blindness.

