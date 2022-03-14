Media Council on the spot over Sh47m journalists’ grants

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu who in a report tabled in the National Assembly said the Media Council of Kenya could not provide evidence on how it used Sh47 million in grants for the financial year ended June 2020.

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) is on the spot over the use of Sh59.6 million in various projects and activities, according to an Auditor-General’s report tabled in the National Assembly.

