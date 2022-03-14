Media Council on the spot over Sh47m journalists’ grants

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) is on the spot over the use of Sh59.6 million in various projects and activities, according to an Auditor-General’s report tabled in the National Assembly.

Among the amounts questioned by Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu in the report for the financial year ended June 2020 is Sh47 million in grants that the council could not provide evidence on how the amount was used.

According to the report, the council invited applications from journalists, media practitioners and media associations interested in receiving the health reporting grants, which were then vetted and awarded.

However, Ms Gathungu says that the evaluation and vetting reports were not provided for audit.

“No evidence was provided to confirm receipt of the grants and whether the grants were utilised for the intended purposes. Under the circumstances, the accuracy, validity and propriety of the expenditure of the Sh47 million could not be confirmed,” reads the report tabled by Majority Leader Amos Kimunya.

Seven-day contract

The Auditor-General says in her report that the consultants signed a seven-day contract with MCK in June 2020.

“No documentary evidence was provided to demonstrate that the council appointed the respective coordinators for the contracts. Under the circumstances, the accuracy, validity and the regularity of the expenditure of Sh1.2 could not be confirmed,” the report states.

Ms Gathungu has also questioned Sh10 million that the council collected from both local and foreign journalists plying their trade in Kenya.

All local journalists are supposed to pay an annual subscription of Sh2,000 while their foreign counterparts pay Sh10,000 or Sh5, 000 for those on short term assignments.

The report indicates that the council collected Sh10 million from journalists as accreditation fees but only Sh8 million was reported.

“No explanation or reconciliation for the discrepancy was provided for audit review,” the report states.

Also questioned by the Ms Gathungu is the use of Sh5.4 million to buy computer equipment and 23 mobile phone handsets for staff. She says that although the purchase of the phones was approved by the council, the procurement was contrary to the approved budget ceiling of Sh30, 000 set by an Office of the President circular.

Did not qualify

The auditor also noted in her report that some of the officers who were given the handsets did not qualify for them since they were in lower job groups than those set out.

The Auditor-General also questioned Sh2.4 million paid to staff as meeting allowances, which were deemed to be illegal.

“The allowances were paid to the staff despite being in full-time service employment and deemed to be discharging duties in their ordinary course of work at the council. The payments are therefore irregular and do not constitute proper charge to public funds,” reads the audit report

The council which is responsible for setting media standards and ensuring compliance is also on the spot for failing to recover Sh2.3 million in respect to salary advances that was paid to two officers in the 2018/2019 Financial Year.

An expenditure on insurance was also queried: “... an amount of Sh661,113 incurred on motor vehicle insurance fees was not supported by policy agreements indicating the details of the vehicles covered and applicable rates,” reads the report.