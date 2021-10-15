Masten Wanjala escape: Officers granted Sh100,000 bail

Three police officers, who were on duty when suspected serial child killer Masten Wanjala escaped from custody, were on Friday granted bail by a Nariobi court.

Milimani Senior Resident Magistrate Jane Kamau freed the officers on Sh100,000 bail each.

Ms Kamau also ordered the trio, Philip Mbithi, Boniface Mutuma and Precious Mwinzi to report to the investigating officer daily for the next 7 days at 9:30 am.

"The state must employ all machinery to investigate this matter including the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa). Police must act with speed to bring this matter to an end," Ms Kamau ruled.

She said the matter is causing public anxiety and the escape brings into question the sincerity of the officers in their discharge of duty.

The prosecution was seeking 14 days to detain the suspects in custody to complete investigations.

In an affidavit by the investigating officer Wanga Masake, the State says the three were arrested on suspicion of aiding the remandee to escape contrary to the law.

Through their lawyer, Danstan Omari, the officers defended themselves claiming lack of electricity at the police cells led to the escape of the suspect.