An Irate mob attacked and killed self-confessed child killer, Masten Wanjala, in Bungoma, Assistant County Commissioner Cornelius Nyaribai confirmed.

Irate mob kills self-confessed serial killer Masten Wanjala

The administrator said Wanjala was killed on Friday around 6.45am.

Wanjala, 20, who recently confessed to killing 10 children in Bungoma, escaped from Jogoo Road Police Station in Nairobi under unclear circumstances on Wednesday.

He was arrested in July this year in connection with two missing children aged 13 and 12. Following his arrest, he led police to where he had dumped the bodies of the minors - Charles Opindo Bala and Junior Mutuku Musyoki - in Spring Valley estate, Westlands and near Kabete Approved School.

Afterwards, Wanjala confessed to a secret murderous campaign spanning six years and in more than four counties where he executed all his victims single-handedly, some with his bare hands.

He admitted to kidnapping and slaughtering at least 13 children in Nairobi and its environs as the city reeled under a spiralling wave of abductions.