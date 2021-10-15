Irate mob kills self-confessed serial killer Masten Wanjala

Masten Milimu Wanjala

Masten Milimu Wanjala at the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi on July 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

An Irate mob attacked and killed self-confessed child killer, Masten Wanjala, in Bungoma, Assistant County Commissioner Cornelius Nyaribai confirmed.

