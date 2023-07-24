Maina Njenga, two co-accused arraigned at Makadara Law Courts over possession of weapons

Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga and two co-accused have been arraigned at Makadara Law Courts over possession of weapons.

According to the police, offensive weapons were found in their home in Kiserian area, Kajiado County.

He iss charged alongside Peter Kamunya and Felix Ratu Lakishe. They are accused of having 14 machetes, 24 Maasai swords, 46 rungus and three jembe sticks.

The charge states that on July 19, 2023 at Kiserian area within Kajiado County, they were jointly found in possession of narcotic drugs namely cannabis weighing 1,224 grammes with a market value of Sh1,944 and cocaine weighing 486 grammes valued 1,944,000concealed in plastic bags in motor vehicle-registration number KCJ 413X.

The hearings are ongoing before Chief Magistrate Francis Kyambîa who will make a ruling on whether the three suspects will take plea or not at 1:45p.m

They are said to have been found with the alleged weapons in Kiserian on July 20. They are facing a charge of preparation to commit a felony.