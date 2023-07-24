Azimio MPs go into hiding to avoid police dragnet

Three days after their release on bond two members of parliament, two members of the Nairobi county assembly, two county employees and two personal assistants of a city lawmaker have gone into hiding to avoid arrest.

The politicians namely; Babu Owino (Embakasi East), George Aladwa (Makadara), three county assembly members Peter Owera Oluoch (Huruma), Redson Otieno Onyango (Ngei), Wilfred Oluoch Odalo (Mabatini), two personal assistants of Aladwa- Mr Evans Omondi Awasi and Stephen Onyango Olayo plus two county employees Erick Ochieng Otieno and Antony Otsyula Joseph were arraigned before the Milimani law courts on Friday and released on bond.

Except for Mr Owino who was charged with engaging in subversion activities, no charges have been preferred against the other suspects.

Their lawyers Tom Kwanga and Danstan Omari divulged to the Nation that their clients have gone into hiding as police driving civilian vehicles with Sudanese and Tanzanian registration are camping at the residences of the politicians and their assistants.

They outwitted the police dragnet on Friday after their release by camouflaging in Legio Maria outfits as they left the court precincts.

The prosecution had told court that the politicians are being investigated over claims of being in possession of firearms used in committing crimes during Saba Saba and last week’s demonstrations and asked that the politicians report to the DCI’s Serious Crimes Unit for interrogation.

“My clients are spending Sh10,000 in accommodation every day even though they were released on bond by the High Court and magistrate’s courts,” Mr Kwanga told the Nation.

Kwanga said it is quite unfortunate police are defying and ignoring court orders issued last Friday at the Milimani law courts after the court declined to detain them saying police had not made up their mind on what charges to prefer against them.

He said Lady Justice Asenath Ongeri granted the Embakasi East and Makadara legislators anticipatory bonds but police are not willing to abide by the court directives not to arrest the lawmakers.

However, the prosecution led by state prosecutor Virginia Kariuki stated police are investigating the politicians for alleged possession of firearms allegedly used in committing offences in various parts of the city before and during the recently anti-government demonstrations.

Anti-riot police manhandle journalists covering Babu Owino's case at Milimani courts.

The defence lawyers protested the police actions claiming “the police are ethnically profiling a certain community.”

The lawyers further claimed that the MCAs were assaulted while in custody for three days and that the officers while arresting Redson, Wycliffe and Eric, allegedly took Sh1.8m, Sh3.2million and Sh580,000 respectively from the suspects.

“I pray that the properties taken away from the suspects be preserved,” Kwanga told the magistrate.

Police through state prosecutor Virginia Kariuki denied taking over Sh5.6 million from the MCAs.

Kwanga and Omari said magistrates Ben Mark and Lucas Onyina, that from the illegal actions of the police “the Constitution has been suspended and “now it is survival for the fittest.”

They claimed the Luo Community was being discriminated against and ethnically profiled.

The court directed they be treated and a medical report filed.

Kwanga and Omari have since written to the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome over compliance with court orders by the law enforcers.

“Pursuant to court directives requiring our clients to appear before the DCI-serious crimes unit when they are summoned Redson and five others will not attend interrogations to enable them to seek medical attention,” Mr Omari informed the IG.

Kwanga and Omari told the Nation on Sunday, that the MCAs and their spouses are now holed in various city guest houses and hotels fearing for their lives and arrests by police over undisclosed reasons.

Besides Owino police also arrested Mathare MP Antony Oluoch and former outlawed Mungiki leader Maina Njenga both of whom by Friday had not been produced in any court of law.

Lawyers Njiru Ndegwa and Evans Ondieki filed a habeas corpus application seeking to compel police to produce Njenga in court.

Njenga was whisked away on July 18, 2023 from his parents’ home in Nyandarua and his whereabouts remain a mystery.

The magistrates further heard that 30 goons were allowed into a Kileleshwa Police Station Cell where Calvin Okoth Otieno alias Gaucho, Tom Odongo Ong’udi, Michael Otieno Omondi, Pascal Ouma, Kevin Wambo and Willys Owino Baraka were detained and seriously assaulted them.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki last week said over 200 demonstrators were arrested during the Wednesday to Friday demonstrations across various counties and charged with various offences including taking part in unlawful processions and robbery with violence.

In Nairobi, the magistrates asked for probation reports of some suspects before deciding whether to free them or commit them to community service.