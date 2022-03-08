Magoha bans exam officials from using phones in centres

Education Cabinet secretary George Magoha has banned examination officials from going to examination rooms with their phones.

Speaking in Nyeri where he oversaw the release of KCPE examination for Nyeri Central, Prof Magoha told the security officers to arrest exam officers who went to the exam rooms with their cellphones.

“Nobody must enter the examination room with a cellphone. That includes the centre managers, who must leave their phones in the offices,” Prof Magoha said.

This, he said, was after a number of centre managers were caught with photos of the exams minutes after it started.

“We were able to pick certain centre managers taking images of the question paper about 39 minutes after the examination had started. This is not acceptable and we are not going to take it lightly,” Prof Magoha said.

CS Magoha further said that all candidates in the country had started their exams even in the highly volatile areas saying that they are safe until the last day.

He dismissed claims that bandits had attacked the pupils saying that the gunshots were more than three kilometres away adding that the children would be safe.

Education CS George Magoha inspects the distribution of KCPE examination at Nyeri Central headquarters on March 8, 2022. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi I Nation Media Group

“All the children supposed to do exams yesterday did, including the ones in security threatened areas, and to be more specific, those in Baringo, did their exams. We have beefed up security in that area and they are going to continue today and tomorrow,” Prof Magoha said.

He further called out the local administrators in Nyeri for arriving late for the exercise.

“This is an exam and we must deliver. If you find that you are getting lazy, then the best thing is for you to step aside or we will push you asie. No one will drag us behind. We have two million children to serve,” the CS said.