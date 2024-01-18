LSK warns Martha Koome against dialogue with President Ruto

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) is opposed to plans by Chief Justice Martha Koome to dialogue with President William Ruto regarding his recent utterances that have been seen as undermining the independence of the Judiciary.

LSK President Eric Theuri said that if the utterances by President Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua are not withdrawn, the planned talks would be a mockery of the Judiciary.

Speaking during a protest by Mombasa lawyers over Dr Ruto’s remarks, Mr Theuri said that the perception of corruption, influence or the Judiciary being a “lesser child” of the government will be upheld if a meeting between the President and Chief Justice Koome is held.

“The Chief Justice should not have dialogue under any circumstance with the Executive over this matter, the proper thing for the President to do is to withdraw those remarks and apologise to the people of Kenya,” said Mr Theuri.

According to LSK, President Ruto’s remarks have the effect of shaking investors’ confidence in the ability of the Judiciary to be impartial and determine disputes on the basis of the law. It added that it stands in solidarity with the Judiciary in defence of the Constitution and the rule of law.

Mr Theuri said that the planned dialogue has no place in Kenya’s constitutional architecture.

“We take the position that the CJ should not kowtow to the Executive by submitting herself for dialogue,” said Mr Theuri.

On Tuesday, President Ruto said that he is ready for talks to address “corruption, vested interests and saboteurs” of his development agenda.

Mombasa LSK chairperson Natasha Ali Errey said: “While dialogue is a show of good faith, we are apprehensive that the route chosen to do so is not envisioned by our constitution, we call on the CJ to ensure that any engagements on this are as per the constitution.”