Breaking News: Rio Olympics scandal: Former Sports CS Hassan Wario, Soi found guilty

File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Nelson Havi: My reign at LSK, Westlands MP bid and why I’ll never work with CJ Martha Koome

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

When advocates took to the ballot last year to elect a new president for the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), one thing became clear — amid divisions over the lobby’s management, Nelson Havi’s campaign had won over a majority of his peers.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.