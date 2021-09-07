Nelson Havi signals exit from LSK

Nelson Havi has announced he will soon relinquish his role as Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president.

Havi, whose 18-month stint at the helm has been littered with drama, says the society’s Special General Meeting (SGM) on September 24, 2021, will be his last assignment as boss.

He further explained, via a tweet, that the society will constitute an electoral board to conduct polls that will elect his successor.

The 24-9-2021 LSK SGM will be my last assignment as President. We will constitute the Elections Board and approve IEBC to conduct elections on 17-3-2022. With over 20 Judgments against Government, advisory for dissolution of Parliament and stop of BBI we have done enough. ^POLSK — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) September 6, 2021

Havi also shared what he says were the highlights of his turbulent tenure, including over 20 judgments against the Government and stopping the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

But then, his reign will also be remembered for his public disagreements with LSK CEO Mercy Wambua.

It led to Wambua’s suspension and criminal proceedings against Havi for assault.

Havi, who is eyeing a political seat ahead of the 2022 general elections, was elected LSK boss in February 2020 after trouncing Charles Kanjama, Harrier Chaggai, and Maria Mbeneka.

Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi addresses the media, flanked by the society's council members, on July 9, 2021.

